A Llanrhystud woman who narrowly missed a head on collision after overtaking a car while a vehicle was coming from the other direction has been fined by magistrates for driving without due care and attention.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 15 January that Nia Elin Owens, of 12 Heol Islwyn, was driving a Volkswagen Golf on the B4337 at Talsarn on 14 September.
The court heard that Owens overtook a car “whilst a vehicle was approaching in the opposite direction.”
Owens “narrowly misses the oncoming car and a head on collision”, the court heard.
The incident was captured on dash cam footage from the overtaken car.
Owens was fined £174, handed four penalty points, and must pay £110 costs and a £70 surcharge.