A Llanybydder man, who was caught behind the wheel while more than twice the legal drink drive limit, has been banned from the road for 18 months.
Paul Corbett, of Tyn Ffynon, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 September.
The court heard that the 64-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Volkswagen van on the A475 at Lampeter on 16 August this year.
Roadside and police station breath test showed that Corbett had 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35.
Magistrates disqualified Corbett from driving for 18 months and handed him a fine of £120.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a victim fund surcharge of £48.