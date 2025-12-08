A Llanybydder man has been banned from the road by magistrates for 14 months after appearing in court to admit a charge of drug driving.
Ryan Jones, of 3 Cysgod y Cwm, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 5 December.
The court heard that the 22-year-old was stopped while driving on Great Darkgate Street in Aberystwyth on 28 January this year.
Roadside swipes and later laboratory testing showed that Jones had cannabis in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Jones from driving for 14 months and handed him a fine of £120.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.
