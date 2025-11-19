A Llanybydder man has been banned from the road for six months after being found guilty of failing to give information to police about the identification of a driver.
Ian Phillips, of 50 Bro Einon, was found guilty in his absence at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 5 November of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a Mitsubishi car on 18 April this year.
At a sentencing hearing at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 18 November, magistrates handed Phillips six penalty points and disqualified him from riving for six months under the totting procedure.
Magistrates also handed Phillips a fine of £180.
He was also ordered to pay prosecution costs of £640 as well as a £72 surcharge.
