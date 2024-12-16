A Llanybydder man has been held in custody and will be sentenced at Crown Court in the New Year after being found guilty following a trial of the assault and intentional strangulation of a woman in Aberystwyth.
Mathew Williams, of 1 Fishermans Cottages, Station Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 December.
The 34-year-old had previously denied the intentional strangulation and assault of Mary Jones at an address in Bath Street, Aberystwyth on 14 October this year.
He was found guilty of both charges at the trial.
The case was adjourned by magistrates, with Williams now due to be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court for the offences on 2 January.
Magistrates remanded Williams in custody until that hearing date.