A Llanybydder man who pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods and drug possession has been handed a conditional discharge.
Dominic Mills, of Albion Arms, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 20 March.
The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to the handling of stolen Nintendo WII console and accessories, Nintendo DS and mobile phone belonging to Jason Collins on 26 August 2022 at Rhydafon.
He also admitted possession of two grams of cannabis on the same day.
A further charge of burglary at Rhydafon on 27 August 2022 was withdrawn at the hearing.
Magistrates handed Mills a six month conditional discharge.
No order was made for costs due to the “significant delay in bringing the case to court.”
Mills must also pay a £26 surcharge.