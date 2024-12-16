A Llechryd man will be sentenced in January after pleading guilty to assaulting a woman in Cardigan.
Daniel Hughes, of 28B Glannant, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 December.
The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Gail Everson at Pendre in Cardigan on 31 May.
Magistrates adjourned the case for an all options pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Hughes is due to be sentenced for the assault at Aberystwyth Magistrate’s Court on 2 January.
Magistrates remanded Hughes on conditional bail until that hearing date.