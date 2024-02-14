A Llechryd man has been banned from the road by magistrates for a year after appearing in court to admit driving with cannabis in his system.
Michael Carter, of Garnon’s Mill, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 7 February.
The court heard that the 27-year-old was stopped by police while he was behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta on the A484 at Llechryd on 13 September last year.
Laboratory tests showed Carter had cannabis in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Carter from driving for 12 months.
Carter, who pleaded guilty at the hearing, was also handed a fine of £140.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to find victim services of £56.