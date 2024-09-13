A Llechryd woman will be sentenced next month after admitting charges of criminal damage and assaulting police officers.
Gail Everson, of 32 Maesyderi, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 September.
The 35-year-old had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing in August to assaulting Pc Pilarz in Cardigan on 17 October last year as well as assaulting Pc Leigh at Cardigan police station on 18 October.
She also admitted damaging walls belonging to Wales and West Housing in Cardigan on 17 August.
Magistrates adjourned the case for an all options pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Everson is due to be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 2 October.
She was remanded on conditional bail until that hearing date.