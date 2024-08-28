A Llwyncelyn man has been banned from the road for 17 months after appearing in court to plead guilty to driving while almost twice the legal drink drive limit.
Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court heard on 22 August that Adam Hill, of Garth Wynnog, was stopped by police while he was driving on the A44 at Goginan on 15 June.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that the 43-year-old had 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Hill, who initially denied the charged but changed his plea to guilty ahead of a planned trial, was fined £120 and disqualified from driving for 17 months.
He must also pay £400 costs and a £48 surcharge.