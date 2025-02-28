A Llwyngroes man has been banned from the road for 14 months after admitting a drink driving charge.
James Rolfe, of Ysgoldy’r Bank, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 February.
The court heard that the 20-year-old was stopped by police while he was driving a Volkswagen GTI on the A44 between Capel Bangor and Cwmrheidol on 11 February.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Rolfe had 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Rolfe from driving for 17 months and handed him a fine of £120.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.