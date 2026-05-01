A Machnylleth man has appeared in court charged with threatening to burn down a woman’s caravan in Aberystwyth.
Peter Deragon, of SolStar, Plas Dolguog Estate, Felingerrig, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 April.
The 59-year-old is charged with threatening Emily Dawson that he would burn her caravan down in Aberystwyth on 10 December last year.
Deragon is next due to appear before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for trial on 9 July.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that date.
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