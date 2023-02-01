A MACHYNLLETH man has been fined by magistrates for driving without a UK driving licence in a car without insurance.
Rekan Najmaddin, of Arvonia House, 14 Maengwyn Street, was stopped by police while driving a Mercedes Benz C220 on the A483 Welshpool bypass on 13 July last year, Llanelli magistrates heard on 26 January.
The court heard that the 24-year-old had been resident in the UK for four years but had not applied for a UK licence, and that the car was uninsured.
Najmaddin was fined £660 and handed six penlty points.
He must also pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £264.