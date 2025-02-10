A Machynlleth man who dumped garden waste in a forest near Corris has been fined a total of £550 by magistrates.
Toby David Markus Hamilton, of Pitch 2, Trem yr Afon, Newtown Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 February.
The 31-year-old pleaded guilty dumping the garden waste at the Pantperthog area of the Dyfi Forest without a permit from Natural Resources Wales between 9 and 25 July last year.
He also admitted bringing a Toyota Hilux on the land without permission.
Magistrates fined Hamilton a £400 for dumping the waste and an extra £150 for the vehicle offence.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £1,500 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £220.