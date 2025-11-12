Machynlleth is to host a fortnight of literary events this November to ‘lighten November’s dark days’.
The events launched on Saturday, 15 November with a festive bookstall at Ffair Aeaf Cemmaes Winter Fair and end as part of the town-wide celebrations for the Christmas lights switch-on and late-night shopping event on Saturday, 29 November.
Diane Bailey from Pen'rallt Gallery Bookshop said: “Wanting to add some celebrity sparkle to November and with a little help from our friends, Welsh publishers, Literature Wales, Cyngor Llyfrau Cymru, O’r Pedwar Gwynt and Granta (over the border) we’ve asked some of our favourite writers to invite newer writers to share their writing journeys, with a few book launches and workshops thrown in, for a fortnight of sociable book events to lighten November’s dark days.”
Events include book launches by debut novelists Carys Shannon with her book Truth Like Water, and Mari Ellis Dunning’s Witsh, in conversation with Carly Holmes, author of Figure Head and Crow Face, Doll Face.
Award-winning author Cynan Jones will be launching his long-anticipated book of short stories, Pulse, and Grug Muse will be launching the book Croesi Cyfandir ar Ddwy Olwyn in conversation with Catrin Menai.
Cynan Jones will also host a writing workshop on ‘Embedding Characters in Place and Action’, as well as Manchester Flash Fiction writer Lindy Newns on ‘What is it? Prose Poetry or Flash Fiction?’
The event, ‘Writing a Political Life’, will explore the new biography, Dafydd Elis-Thomas: Nation Builder, and the challenges met by a professional journalist as a political biographer.
Find the full programme and how to book tickets on the Pen'rallt Gallery Bookshop website - https://www.penralltgallerybookshop.co.uk/
