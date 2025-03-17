A Machynlleth woman who caused more than £400 worth of damage to fairways and greens at Borth and Ynyslas Golf Club has been fined by magistrates
Linda Free, of 69 Tregarth, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 12 March.
The 60-year-old had pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing last November to damaging the fairways and greens at Borth and Ynyslas Golf Club on 11 February last year.
She was found guilty at a hearing on 6 March.
Free also admitted a charge of failing to surrender to bail by missing a court appearance on 9 January.
Magistrates fined Free a total of £160.
She must also pay £400 compensation, £650 in costs and a £64 surcharge.