A Pencader man who stole cigarettes from a village shop among other thefts has been fined.
Simon Riddlestone-Holmes, of Delville, New Inn, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 10 March.
The 59-year-old pleaded guilty to the burglary at Llanllwni village shop and post office by entering the rear of the counter in the shop to steal £141 of cigarettes on 13 February.
Riddlestone-Holmes also pleaded guilty to stealing a sketchbook and paint from Creative Cove on Lampeter High Street, and corned beef from Lampeter’s Sainsburys store, on 8 March.
He also admitted a charge of failing to surrender to bail.
Riddlestone-Holmes was fined £80 and ordered to pay total compensation of £157.24.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.