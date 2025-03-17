A 73-year-old from Penrhyncoch has been banned from the road for 18 months and fined by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving.
Lindsey Edwards, of Maerdy Cwrt, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 March/
The 73-year-old pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to Dale Maycock by careless driving while behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Touran on the A487 at Blaenplwyf on 6 August 2023.
Magistrates disqualified Edwards from driving for 18 months.
To drive again, Edwards will also need to take an extended test.
Edwards was also ordered to pay £700 in compensation to Mr Maycock and must pay costs of £85 as well as a victim fund surcharge of £280.