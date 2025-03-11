The Cambrian Railway Partnership has appointed Deborah Justice as its new development officer to connect local people with their railway through a variety of community-led initiatives.
The partnership has been in existence for more than 20 years, covering a wide area, spanning 120 miles and 34 railway stations from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth and along the Wales coast to Pwllheli.
Deborah brings a wealth of experience in community engagement and development, making her ideally suited to drive forward projects that promote social inclusion, sustainable travel and regional tourism.
Her appointment comes at an exciting time for the partnership, as it welcomes a new host organisation, Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations (PAVO), who also host the Heart of Wales Line Community Rail Partnership.
PAVO has been supporting the third sector in Powys for more than 25 years with activity focusing on volunteering, good governance, sustainable funding and engagement and influencing.
Deborah said: “I am looking forward to working with community groups and organisations up and down the Cambrian Line to develop community-led projects.”
Partnership chairperson, Neil Scott added: “Transport for Wales funds the Cambrian Railway Partnership to deliver its wider vision for community rail and will support the partnership, alongside Community Rail Network, to ensure that local voices are heard and community aspirations are met through collaborative projects with stakeholders across the region.”
Clair Swales, PAVO chief executive, said: “As the new host organisation for the Cambrian Railway Partnership, PAVO is proud to play a key role in driving community-led initiatives that champion social inclusion and sustainable travel along the Cambrian Line.
“Deborah’s expertise in community engagement will be a vital asset as we strengthen connections between local communities and the railway and we are excited to see the positive impact her work will have on both the communities and users of the Cambrian Line.”