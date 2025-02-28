A Machynlleth woman has been fined by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to assaulting a police officer and damaging a window in Aberystwyth.
Amy Price, of 16 Llynlloedd Lane, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 February.
The 27-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Pc Petseva on Portland Road in Aberystwyth on 10 February.
Price also pleaded guilty to damaging a window of a property in Portland Road on the same day.
Magistrates fined Price £40 for criminal damage and £200 for the officer assault.
She was also ordered to pay total compensation of £400.
Price must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £96.