A TALGARREG man who drove a car on the road that had waist height sharp pieces of metal sticking out of the vehicle’s body has been fined by magistrates.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 2 May that Shane Bolwell, of 1 Ger y Llan, was stopped by police while driving a Volkswagen Golf on Great Darkgate Street in Aberystwyth on 15 January.
The court heard that the car “had sharp pieces of metal protruding from the body”.
“The area where the wing met the front headlight has lifted due to panel being damaged, this formed a sharp point which stuck up above the normal panel,” the court heard.
“The bumper was pushed out again forming a sharp plastic edge, along with leaving the door panel exposed making a large hole with a metal edge showing.”
“All the damage was waist height”, the court heard.
“This would have caused significant injury should the vehicle have collided with a pedestrian.”
Bolwell, 31, was fined £440 and had his driving record endorsed with three points.
He must also pay £90 costs and a £176 surcharge.