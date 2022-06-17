Magistrates agree application to put down two bulldogs

British Bulldogs Tia and Abi are to be destroyed after magistrates granted an application (file photo of bulldog) ( Pixabay )

AN APPLICATION to put down two bulldogs and ban their Lampeter owner from owning dogs has been granted by magistrates.

Dyfed-Powys Police had a civil order banning Gwenfair Cardi Benjamin, of 3 Pleasant Hill, North Road, approved by Aberystwyth magistrates on 8 June.

The order also approved two British Bulldogs - Tia and Abi - to be destroyed.