Magistrates agree application to put down two bulldogs
Saturday 18th June 2022 6:30 am
British Bulldogs Tia and Abi are to be destroyed after magistrates granted an application (file photo of bulldog) (Pixabay )
AN APPLICATION to put down two bulldogs and ban their Lampeter owner from owning dogs has been granted by magistrates.
Dyfed-Powys Police had a civil order banning Gwenfair Cardi Benjamin, of 3 Pleasant Hill, North Road, approved by Aberystwyth magistrates on 8 June.
The order also approved two British Bulldogs - Tia and Abi - to be destroyed.
Benjamin, 52, was disqualified from keeping dogs for five years and ordered to pay £450 costs.
