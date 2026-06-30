Cardigan’s Cellar Bards’ last event before the summer break will feature the Bristol-based poet, Kate Noakes.
The member of the Welsh Academy of Letters will appear at at the Cellar in Quay Street, from 7.30pm on Friday, 10 July.
Kate, who has read all over the UK - including at the Aldeburgh Poetry Festival and the Poetry and Words stage at Glastonbury Festival - will be reading from her ninth book, ‘Sublime Lungs’, from Two Rivers Press, and a new pamphlet, ‘Bog Queens’, from Green Bottle Press, both published this summer.
One third of the Bristol poetry performance group Braid, Kate has a PhD in contemporary British and American poetry from the University of Reading and currently curates the poetry events for Clifton Literature Festival. Her first non-fiction title, Real Hay-on-Wye, is published by Seren and her website, www.boomslangpoetry.blogspot.com, is archived by the National Library of Wales.
During six years in Paris, Kate was founding president of Paris Lit Up, has taught creative writing for Paris Lit Up, Oxford University, the Poetry School and Malika's Poetry Kitchen and now offers one-to-one poetry coaching. She also acted as a trustee for London literature development agency, Spread the Word, between 2018 and 2022.
The Cellar Bards event will be led by Aberaeron poet and performer Karen Gemma Brewer, with open mic slots available for anyone who wants to share words with the audience, either their own or those of a favourite writer. The Literature Wales-supported group welcomes both new and experienced performers of poetry, rap, flash fiction, story-telling, episodes of longer fiction and non-fiction, just sign up at the door. Entry £5, including a free raffle.
The Cellar Bards will then take its annual summer break, returning on Friday, 11 September when former National Poet Gillian Clarke will be the special guest.
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