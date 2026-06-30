The Cellar Bards event will be led by Aberaeron poet and performer Karen Gemma Brewer, with open mic slots available for anyone who wants to share words with the audience, either their own or those of a favourite writer. The Literature Wales-supported group welcomes both new and experienced performers of poetry, rap, flash fiction, story-telling, episodes of longer fiction and non-fiction, just sign up at the door. Entry £5, including a free raffle.