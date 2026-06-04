A Trawsgoed woman will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to plead not guilty to a charge of failing to co-operate with police on a preliminary drug test.
Sarah Hayley Martin, of The Old Dairy, Trawsgoed Mansion, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 3 June.
At the hearing the 48-year-old pleaded not guilty to a charge of failing to co-operate with police for a preliminary roadside drug test.
The court heard Martin was stopped while driving on the A485 at Bronant on 3 April this year.
Martin is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 6 August.
She was remanded on unconditional bail by magistrates until that trial date.
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