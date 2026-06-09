A 38-year-old Gwynedd man has been jailed for attempting to speak to who he thought was a child online but the child was in fact an undercover police officer.
Stephen Francis Mitchell, of Llanegryn, was made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) in 2018.
However, in September 2023 he breached the order when he began using an online chat to speak to who he believed to be a 12-year-old girl.
He asked her to send photos of herself to him.
Mitchell was arrested, and an examination of his digital devices found 286 indecent images of children, including the most serious classification.
In November 2025, he then exposed his genitals at a train station, in view of members of the public.
Whilst under investigation, officers found he had further breached his SHPO by downloading apps that he was prohibited from accessing. He also had further indecent images.
He appeared for sentencing at Caernarfon Crown Court on 8 June after admitting to breaching his SHPO, attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, making indecent photographs of a child and outraging public decency.
He was jailed for three years and 11 months and made subject of a new SHPO lasting indefinitely.
Detective Inspector Jon Rich, of the Management of Sexual and Violent Offenders (MOSOVO) Unit, said: "Mitchell showed a flagrant disregard for the law by continuously trying to make contact with children, possessing indecent images of children and by breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
“His sentence serves as a warning to others that we will work tirelessly to secure convictions against those who pose a danger to children.
“We continue to monitor offenders closely and any breaches will be dealt with swiftly and robustly."
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