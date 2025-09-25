A man has been remanded in custody charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis after a Dyfed-Powys Police raid on a property in Pentregat.
Dyfed-Powys Police said that officers discovered a cannabis farm where plants worth up to £125,000 had been grown when they carried out a warrant at the property in Pentregat on 23 September.
The Ceredigion Priority Policing Team, with support from the force intelligence bureau, neighbourhood policing and prevention team and response officers, searched a barn at a former glamping site near Plwmp, where they found the remnants of a cannabis farm.
They seized evidence that around 135 plants had been produced at the location.
A 54-year-old man, Plamen Penchev was arrested by police following the raid.
Penchev, of no fixed abode, then appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 24 September.
He is charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis after the discovery of the cannabis plants.
Penchev is also charged with possession with intent to supply of 387g of cannabis following the police raid.
No pleas were entered by Penchev to the charges.
He is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 24 October.
He was remanded in custody by magistrates until that hearing date.
The warrant was carried out as part of Operation Scotney, a CID-led operation launched by Dyfed-Powys Police in response to the increasing number of cannabis factories being established by organised crime gangs across the force area.
Operation Scotney has proven to be the force’s widest and most successful drugs operation to date, with canabis worth over £12 million in street value seized and destructed.
To find out more about the operation, and how to report concerns about potential cannabis farms in your area, visit the Dyfed-Powys Police website at www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/police-forces/dyfed-powys-police/areas/campaigns/campaigns/2025/operation-scotney.
