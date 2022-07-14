Man avoids jail for two Aberystwyth assaults
Thursday 14th July 2022 3:54 pm
A MAN who assaulted two people in Aberystwyth while the subject of a community order has escaped jail after magistrates ruled that if he went to prison he would lose his job.
Carl Hulme, of 125 Altway, Aintree, Sefton, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 7 July.
The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Tyler Morley and Benjamin Williams in Aberystwyth on 9 February this year.
Hulme also admitted damaging a watch belonging to Benjamin Williams during the incident.
Magistrates sentenced him to 10 weeks in jail suspended for 12 months, and said the sentence was suspended because Hulme “will lose his job if sentenced to custody.”
He must also pay £200 in compensation and undertake 50 hours of unpaid work.
