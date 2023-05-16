AN ABERYSTWYTH man who assaulted a man and broke pint glasses during an incident in a town pub has been fined by magistrates and banned from entering the pub again for a year.
Teifion Lewis, of 42 South Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 17 May.
The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Christian Morris and damaging drinking glasses at The Mill Inn on Mill Street on 14 March this year.
Magistrates fined Lewis a total of £180, and ordered him to pay compensation of £50.
Magistrates also banned him from entering The Mill Inn for 12 months.
Lewis must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.