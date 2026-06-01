A disqualified driver who drove while above the legal drink drive limit at a holiday park in Clarach will be sentenced later this year.
Kirt Matthews, of 30 Neachley Grove, Birmingham, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 28 May.
The court heard that the 46-year-old was stopped while driving a VW Golf at Clarach Bay Holiday Village on 14 March.
Tests showed that Matthews had 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Checks showed that Matthews was disqualified from driving and had no insurance in place.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Matthews is due to be sentenced at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on 10 August.
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