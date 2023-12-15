A West Midlands man who drove in Aberystwyth with drugs in his system and was found in possession of cocaine and heroin will be sentenced in January.
Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court heard on 13 December that Jason Cashmore, of 69 Highfield Crescent, Halesowen, Dudley, was stopped by police while driving on North Road in Aberystwyth on 5 July.
Roadside swipes and laboratory tests showed the 34-year-old had cocaine in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
He was also found in possession of 0.1g of heroin and 0.1g of crack cocaine on the same day.
Cashmore will be sentenced for the offences at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on 5 January.