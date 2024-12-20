A man has appeared in court charged with the burglary of a well-known hotel in Aberaeron.
Craig Peter Clayton, of 8A Sydney Road, Borstal, Rochester, Kent, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ in November to deny a charge of breaking in to the Castle Hotel on Market Street and stealing spirits and snacks on 18 April this year.
Clayton is also charged with two counts of criminal damage by damaging a mobile phone and the door of the hotel on 17 April.
He is further charged with using threatening or abusive behaviour.
A hearing at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 December was adjourned until 2 January at the request of the defence, court documents show, for Clayton to change his plea.