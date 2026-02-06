Forgotten meats such as liver, heart and kidneys could make a comeback as a new superfood, according to scientists.
Offal was once a regular part of people’s diets in the UK but have fallen out of favour in recent decades, despite being relatively cheap and a rich source of vitamins and minerals.
Researchers from the IBERS research institute at Aberystwyth University have been working with Hybu Cig Cymru - Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) to explore the reasons for the decline in demand for these meats as well as raising awareness of its high nutritional value.
Dr Siân Mackintosh from the Agricultural Systems Research Group at IBERS, Aberystwyth University, said: “Where they are not being used, these nutrient-dense “forgotten meats” represent a significant loss of nutrients from our food chain and could instead be used to support human dietary health when incorporated as part of a balanced diet. There could also be environmental benefits and less food waste if these meats were eaten more regularly.”
Working with IBERS scientists, staff at HCC have been holding tasting sessions at events like the Royal Welsh Show and the Winter Fair in Llanelwedd to gauge people’s reaction to the taste of dishes made with Welsh Lamb’s liver, such as stroganoff, faggots and paté.
They have also carried out a small straw poll to find out more about the general public’s views on eating liver, heart, kidneys or tongue.
Dr Eleri Thomas, Future Policy and Project Development Executive at HCC said: “We believe there is a significant potential for these forgotten meats to be incorporated back into our diets. During tasting sessions carried out at the Winter Fair last year, consumers liked the flavour and were keen to find out more about recipes and cooking methods, as well as the value that it can offer.”
