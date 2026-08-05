A man has appeared in court charged with sexual assault at a caravan park near Machynlleth.
Paul Filgate, of Flat 4, 40 Warren Drive, New Brighton, Merseyside, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 5 August.
The 58-year-old is charged with sexually assaulting a woman at Llwyngwern Farm Caravan Park in Pantperthog on 16 August last year.
No plea was entered to the charge at the hearing.
Filgate is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 4 September.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.
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