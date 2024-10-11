A man has appeared in court charged with stealing thousands of pounds worth of alcohol from supermarkets in Aberystwyth and Pembroke Dock.
Ryan Robinson, of 41 Heol Calfin, Ravenhill, Swansea, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 October.
The 51-year-old is accused of stealing £3,566 worth of alcohol, food and bed sheets from the Tesco store in Aberystwyth on 20 July.
He is also accused of stealing £2,000 worth of alcohol from the same store on 2 August.
Robinson is also charged with stealing alcohol worth £463.50 from the Tesco store in Pembroke Dock on 13 July.
Robinson is next due to appear for trial at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 5 December.
Magistrates remanded him on conditional bail.