A Birmingham man has appeared in court charged with offences including possession of a blade at Aberystwyth railway station and assaulting police officers.
Abdul Rakib, now of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 24 July.
The 29-year-old had previously denied possession of a blade at Aberystwyth railway station on 29 May this year.
Rakib also denied using threatening or abusive behaviour at the railway station on the same day.
He also pleaded not guilty to assaulting police officers Vanessa Petseva and David Jones by the Clock Tower on Great Darkgate Street, and Police Sergeant Leyton Phillips at Aberystwyth Police Station, on 4 June.
Rakib will stand trial on 15 August and was remanded in custody until that date.