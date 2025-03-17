A man will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to deny a charge of stealing an electric bike in Penparcau.
John Adams, of 6 Tenison Road, Trevethin, Pontypool, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 11 March.
The 57-year-old pleaded not guilty at the hearing to stealing an electric bike worth £1,400 belonging to Geoff Morgan in Penparcau on 9 March.
Adams is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 17 April.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that date.