A Llanbadarn Fawr man caught driving while using a mobile phone has escaped a driving ban after magistrates heard that losing his driving licence would see his business suffer.
Dewi Jones, of 26 Cefn Llan, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 22 January.
The 56-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to driving a Fiat van while using a mobile phone in Waunfawr, Aberystwyth on 7 November.
Magistrates handed Jones six penalty points, but didn’t disqualify him under the totting up procedure because his “business will suffer without the ability to transport livestock and maintain relations with farms” and he also needs transport to take care of his mother.
Jones was fined £220 and must also pay £85 costs.