Man escapes jail on GBH charge

By Cambrian News reporter  
Wednesday 22nd June 2022 5:20 am
@CambrianNews
[email protected]
Share
Aberystwyth Justice Centre
Aberystwyth Justice Centre (Cambrian News )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

A LAMPETER man who admitted grievous bodily harm has escaped jail for showing remorse and being the sole breadwinner for his family.

Wayne Thomas, of Bryndolau, New Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last week.

The 44-year-old pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent on Anthony Jones in Lampeter on 17 December last year.

Magistrates sentenced Thomas to 26 weeks in prison suspended for 17 months.

The court heard that the sentence was suspended because Thomas has “shown remorse”, and “he is a sole breadwinner for his family.”

Thomas was also made the subject of 12 month order to include 150 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay £1,000 in compensation to Mr Jones.

He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 and a £128 surcharge.

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

Lampeter
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0