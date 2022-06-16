Man escapes jail on GBH charge

A LAMPETER man who admitted grievous bodily harm has escaped jail for showing remorse and being the sole breadwinner for his family.

Wayne Thomas, of Bryndolau, New Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last week.

The 44-year-old pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent on Anthony Jones in Lampeter on 17 December last year.

Magistrates sentenced Thomas to 26 weeks in prison suspended for 17 months.

The court heard that the sentence was suspended because Thomas has “shown remorse”, and “he is a sole breadwinner for his family.”

Thomas was also made the subject of 12 month order to include 150 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay £1,000 in compensation to Mr Jones.