A MAN has been remanded in custody after appearing in court to face charges of kidnap and assault in Aberystwyth.
Jason Oram, now of no fixed abode, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 17 November.
The 39-year-old is charged with kidnapping Daniel Harris in Aberystwyth on 23 October this year.
Oram is further charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm on Mr Harris on the same day.
No pleas were entered at the hearing and Oram is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 12 December.
Magistrates remanded Oram in custody until that hearing date.