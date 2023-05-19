A DREFACH Felindre man who falsely claimed that a £49,000 car had been stolen from outside his home will be sentenced for fraud at Swansea Crown Court next month.
Llyr Jones, of 2 Penrhiwcoyon, pleaded guilty to a charge of fraud by false representation when he appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 18 May.
The court heard that the 35-year-old claimed a Ford Escort MK2 worth £49,000 had been stolen from his home address between 9 and 15 October last year.
At the time, Dyfed-Powys Police issued an appeal searching for the missing car, before Jones was eventually arrested on fraud charges.
Jones is due to be sentenced for the offence at Swansea Crown Court on 1 June, and was remanded on unconditional bail.