Man fined after stealing groceries from supermarket

A LLANYBYDDER man has been fined after admitting stealing groceries from a supermarket.

Stephen Doyle, of 1 Glantrenisaf, pleaded guilty to stealing items including toilet rolls, chips, yogurts and white wine from the Tesco store on Aberystwyth Road in Cardigan on 19 January this year when he appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 1 June.