Man fined for assaulting police and drug possession
Sunday 16th October 2022 7:00 am
A CARDIGAN man who pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and drug possession has been fined.
Kieran Kimber, of 6 Pentop, Golwg y Castell, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on 4 October.
The 27-year-old admitted assaulting PC Tayler and possession of 2.2 grams of cannabis in Haverfordwest on 13 March this year.
Kimber was fined £40. He must also pay costs of £85 and a £34 victim fund surcharge.
