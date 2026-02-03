A Penparcau 19-year-old has been handed a community order by magistrates for possession of cannabis and cocaine in Aberystwyth.
Kyzah Turner, of 27 Cae Job, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 January.
The 19-year-old pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to possession of 0.6g of cannabis and 0.65g of cocaine in Aberystwyth on 9 October last year.
Magistrates handed Turner a 12 month community order to include nine months of drug rehabilitation treatment.
He must also pay £85 costs.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.