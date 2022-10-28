Man fined for offensive iPhone message
Sunday 30th October 2022 4:00 pm
A Machynlleth man who sent an offensive iPhone message has been fined by magistrates.
Thomas Byrne, of Nant y Arian, Forge Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court last week.
The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to sending an offensive message on 15 April at Commins Coch.
Byrne was fined £600 and was made the subject of a 12-month restraining order.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £60.
