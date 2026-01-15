An Aberystwyth primary school has been praised by inspectors for being a “happy, caring and multilingual learning community where all pupils are valued and supported to thrive.”
Ysgol Plascrug was visited by Estyn inspectors in November.
In a report released last week, inspectors heaped praise on the 441-pupil school.
Inspectors said that the school’s leadership is “effective, inclusive and ambitious” and “places the wellbeing of pupils and staff at the heart of all decisions.”
“Self-evaluation and planning for improvement processes are robust,” the report found.
The staff at the school, which now provides more Welsh as part of the teaching and learning, “place due emphasis on developing and influencing pupils' positive attitudes to the language strongly,” inspectors found.
“The culture of professional learning supports staff to research and innovate continuously,” inspectors said, while the school’s governors were praised as “committed and knowledgeable, and contribute constructively to monitoring, evaluating and developing the school further.”
“Leaders plan wide-ranging, creative and balanced provision that supports most pupils’ well-being, literacy skills, numeracy skills and emotional development skills purposefully,” Estyn found.
“Teaching assistants play an essential role in providing effective support programmes, especially for pupils with additional learning needs and those learning English as an additional language.
“Well-established strategies such as the Family Support Officer and the nurture unit, 'Y Plas', provide inclusive provision for pupils who need further support.”
Inspectors found that the school’s leaders “foster a harmonious vision of a happy, caring and multilingual learning community where all pupils are valued and supported to thrive.”
“The headteacher, deputy headteacher and staff are an effective and passionate team that offers rich experiences in a safe and supportive environment,” the report found.
“The close relationship between staff, pupils and parents, along with strong links with the community and local organisations, are key elements of the school's success.”
