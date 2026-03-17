A Pwllheli man who punched and kicked a cat has been handed a community order and been banned from keeping animals for five years.
Deividas Plioplys, of Flat 3, 4 Mitre Terrace, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 12 March.
The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to “inflicting physical abuse upon” a white and male ginger cat called Bully by “punching and kicking him” in Pwllheli on 27 August last year.
He also “failed to provide parasitic control or adequate nutrition” to the cat, the court heard.
Plioplys was handed a community order to include 40 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation and was banned from keeping animals for five years.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £400 and a £114 surcharge.
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