A man has been remanded in custody charged with twice assaulting a man in Penparcau.
Jordan Allen, now of 105 Summerhill, Sutton Hill, Telford, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 3 April.
The 27-year-old pleaded not guilty to assaulting Sion Jeremiah at an address in Heol-Y-Wern in Penparcau on 1 March and then again the following day.
A charge of affray was withdrawn at the hearing.
Allen is next due to appear before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for a bail application hearing on 9 April.
He was remanded in custody until that date.