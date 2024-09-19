A man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with a spate of shop thefts in Aberystwyth, a burglary, and the intentional strangulation of a man.
Greg Rogers, of 1 Daybrook Street, Nottingham, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 30 August.
The 38-year-old is charged with stealing from three shops in Aberystwyth in a single day on 28 August.
He is charged with stealing a North Face jacket worth £100 from JD Sports on Great Darkgate Street; a mobile phone from Welsh Computers on Pier Street; as well as numerous items of clothing worth £250 from Cactws, also on Pier Street.
He also faces a separate charge of the intentional strangulation of Matthew Pemberthy on Pier Street on 28 August.
Rogers is also charged with damaging a CCTV camera at Aberystwyth police station on 29 August.
No pleas were entered at the hearing.
Rogers has also been charged with the burglary and theft of a bank card from an address in Aberystwyth on 26 August.
Rogers is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 27 September.
He was remanded in custody by magistrates until that date.