An Aberystwyth man who intentionally strangled a woman at an Aberystwyth hotel has been remanded in custody by magistrates before he is sentenced at Crown Court.
Mark Dursley, of Flat 4, Orlando, Queen’s Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 7 February.
The 43-year-old pleaded guilty to the intentional strangulation of Heulwen Pronarth at the Four Seasons Hotel in Portland Street on 6 February this year.
He also admitted assaulting Heulwen Pronarth occasioning her actual bodily harm.
Dursley also entered a guilty plea to a charge of the harassment of Anna Richardson in Aberystwyth between 4 February and 7 February.
The court heard that Dursley “attended her home address, shouting and banging on the door.”
He also admitted criminal damage of a drainpipe at Orlando, 17 Queen’s Road on 6 February.
Dursley is due to be sentenced for the offences at Swansea Crown Court on 28 February.
He was remanded in custody by magistrates until that date due to the “nature and seriousness” of the offences.