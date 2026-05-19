A Garndolbenmaen man has appeared in court to plead guilty to stealing a single can of Red Bull from a shop in Porthmadog.
Jason Barton, of Pen Pistyll, Ffordd Bro Pedr Fardd, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 14 May.
The 49-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing a can of Red Bull from the Spar store in Porthmadog on 15 January this year.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Barton is due to be sentenced at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 8 July.
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